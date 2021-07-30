6,845 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $86,871,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.