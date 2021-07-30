708 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.