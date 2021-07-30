893,557 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 893,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.