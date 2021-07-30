$99.14 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $408.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,391 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

