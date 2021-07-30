A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

