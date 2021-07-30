A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of ATEN opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

