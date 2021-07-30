Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives €21.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR ARL traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, reaching €21.30 ($25.06). The company had a trading volume of 232,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.18.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

