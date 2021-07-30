Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

ABT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,882. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

