AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

