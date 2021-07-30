ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.28. 9,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,896. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.