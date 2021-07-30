Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 5,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 33,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

About Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC)

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

