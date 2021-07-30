Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.62. 50,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $321.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

