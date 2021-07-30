ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 510,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.41.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.