Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

