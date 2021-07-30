Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

