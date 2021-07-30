Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $81,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Acushnet by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.