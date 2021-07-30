Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 279,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630,806. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

