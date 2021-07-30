Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ADXN opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

