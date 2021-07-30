Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

