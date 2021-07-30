Advisor Partners LLC Buys 698 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.