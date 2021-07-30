Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $264.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.02 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

