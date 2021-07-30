Advisor Partners LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.