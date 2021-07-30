Advisor Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,912,000 after buying an additional 121,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $304.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $304.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.08.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.