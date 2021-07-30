Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

