Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

TIP stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

