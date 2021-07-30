Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,952 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after buying an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.