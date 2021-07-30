Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 9,629 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

