Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.19.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

