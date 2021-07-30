Aegis Begins Coverage on Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

