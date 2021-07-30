Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $55.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.55 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $225.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $303.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

AMTX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $45,032,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

