Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.