Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress has been impressive as well with other ophthalmology candidates and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. However, while the target market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. Shares have outperformed the company in the year-to-date. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

