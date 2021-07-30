Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.