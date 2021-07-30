Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Down to $167.60

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.60, but opened at $162.91. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $157.61, with a volume of 1,777 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

