AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.500-$9.500 EPS.

AGCO stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66. AGCO has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

