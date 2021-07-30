Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

