Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

AGIO traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,069. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

