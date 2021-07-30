Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

