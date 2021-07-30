Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.72.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

