Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €109.51. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

