Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells $432,600.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rick M. Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.38 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

