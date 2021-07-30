Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in July

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the June 30th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AKZOY opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04.

AKZOY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

