Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167,458 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Albany International worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.90.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

