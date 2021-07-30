Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,361,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

