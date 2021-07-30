Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

ALRS opened at $28.32 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

