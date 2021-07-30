Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,301. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.