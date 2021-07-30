Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ALEX opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,935.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

