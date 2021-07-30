Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Declares Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Alexander’s has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ALX opened at $279.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

