Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 168,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,600 shares.The stock last traded at $15.82 and had previously closed at $15.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

