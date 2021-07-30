Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

